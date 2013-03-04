FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Moleskine files for IPO in Milan
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 4, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Moleskine files for IPO in Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian notebook maker Moleskine said on Monday it had filed a request with the Italian stock market to list its shares in an initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier on Monday three sources told Reuters the maker of thread-bound jotters based on originals favoured by Vincent Van Gogh and Ernest Hemingway had begun marketing its planned IPO.

In a statement Moleskine said its adjusted sales in 2012 rose 17 percent on the year to 78 million euros ($101 million). ($1 = 0.7702 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.