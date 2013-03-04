Italy's Moleskine files for IPO in Milan

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Italian notebook maker Moleskine said on Monday it had filed a request with the Italian stock market to list its shares in an initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier on Monday three sources told Reuters the maker of thread-bound jotters based on originals favoured by Vincent Van Gogh and Ernest Hemingway had begun marketing its planned IPO.

In a statement Moleskine said its adjusted sales in 2012 rose 17 percent on the year to 78 million euros ($101 million). ($1 = 0.7702 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)