FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Belgium's D'Ieteren agrees to buy 41 pct of Moleskine
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Belgium's D'Ieteren agrees to buy 41 pct of Moleskine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Belgian family-owned D'Ieteren said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 41 percent stake in Moleskine and will launch a mandatory offer on the remaining shares of the Italian notebook maker in a bid to delist it from the Milan bourse.

D'Ieteren agreed to buy Moleskine's shares at 2.40 euros each, offering a 12 percent premium to the notebook maker's closing price on Thursday of 2.14 euros. The mandatory takeover offer will be launched in the last quarter of this year.

Founded in 1997, Moleskine is most widely known for its pocket-size notebooks that emulate those used by writers Ernest Hemingway and Jack Kerouac. The company listed in 2013.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.