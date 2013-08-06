FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moleskine H1 net profit dragged down by investments
August 6, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Moleskine H1 net profit dragged down by investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Upmarket notebook maker Moleskine said on Tuesday first-half adjusted net profit dropped 3.3 percent to 8.7 million euros ($11.58 million), as an increase in adjusted turnover was counteracted by investments.

The newest addition to Milan’s bourse since its April listing forecast turnover growth and a strengthening in operating profit for the remainder of the year.

Moleskine said revenue rose 10.5 percent to 39.2 million euros in the first half, supported by solid growth in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and America. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie)

