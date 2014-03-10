FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moleskine sees growth as adj net profit dips 2.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 10, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Moleskine sees growth as adj net profit dips 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian notebook maker Moleskine said on Monday adjusted net profit dipped 2.4 percent to 19.2 million euros in 2013, hit by increased investments which the company said made it confident it would see medium-long term growth.

Net profit was 11.9 million euros ($16.50 million), taking into account the costs of the company’s listing last April.

Chief Executive Arrigo Berni said in a statement: “I am confident that the investments we are making, specifically in our new distribution footprint, will result in sustained growth over the medium to long term.”

Earlier this year the company reported 2013 sales rose 11.5 percent to 87.2 million euros.

$1 = 0.7214 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.