Moleskine 2013 net sales 87 mln euros, Q4 stronger
February 11, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Moleskine 2013 net sales 87 mln euros, Q4 stronger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian notebook maker Moleskine said sales rose 13.5 percent in 2013 to 87 million euros ($119 million) and said it fulfilled a pledge to boost sales at the end of the year after a disappointing third quarter.

Results came a touch below analyst expectations of around 88 million euros for the company named after travel writer and novelist Bruce Chatwin’s nickname for his favourite notebooks.

Chief Executive Arrigo Berni said sales growth accelerated in the fourth quarter and sounded a positive note for the future.

“I believe that the investments we are making in the business, combined with the strong team in place, allow a robust platform for growth in the years ahead,” Berni said. ($1 = 0.7312 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)

