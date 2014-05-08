Moleskine says Q1 sales rise 5.8 percent

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian notebook maker Moleskine said on Thursday sales rose 5.8 in the first quarter to 17.3 million euros ($24 million), as growth in its retail and business client channels more than offset a decline in its wholesale business.

The company named after travel writer Bruce Chatwin’s nickname for his favourite notebooks said adjusted core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 38.6 percent to 3.51 million euros, dragged down by investments.

The company said in March that investments in shops and its online network would keep EBITDA flat this year compared with its 2013 level, which was already little changed from 2012.

Developing the retail network, which allows companies to keep better control over their brand and their customers’ experience, is a capital intensive process which depresses margins in the short term. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Francesca Landini)