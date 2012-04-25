FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Molex Q3 beats expectations
April 25, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Molex Q3 beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Electronic component maker Molex Inc’s quarterly profit beat market estimates, but the company forecast a fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates.

Molex said it expects earnings between 36 cents and 40 cents per share for the current quarter on revenue of $870 million to $900 million.

Analysts on average were expecting Molex to earn 41 cents per share on revenue of $899.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported earnings of $64.9 million for the third quarter, or 36 cents per share, compared with $68.1 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected The company to earn 34 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.

