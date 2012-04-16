FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Molina protests Ohio Medicaid contract loss
April 16, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Molina protests Ohio Medicaid contract loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Says found errors in state’s scoring of its application

* Files appeal with Ohio Jobs and Family Services dept

April 16 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare Inc said on Monday it filed a formal protest of a decision by the state of Ohio not to renew its Medicaid contract.

Molina shares plunged 25 percent earlier this month after the state said the company was not among five plans selected to serve Ohio’s Medicaid healthcare program for the poor.

Molina’s Ohio subsidiary said it identified errors in the state’s scoring analysis of its application that precluded its continued inclusion in the program. It filed the protest with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Ohio approved Medicaid plans with Aetna Inc, UnitedHealth Group and three private companies.

Shares of Molina were unchanged in after-hours trading from Monday’s close of $25.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.

