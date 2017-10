* Q2 loss/shr $0.80 vs EPS $0.38 last year

* Q2 revenue up 32 pct to $1.54 bln

July 26 (Reuters) - Insurer Molina Healthcare Inc reported a quarterly loss on higher costs related to its plans in Texas.

April-June net loss was $37.3 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with net income of $17.4 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.54 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $25.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.