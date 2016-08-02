FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MillerCoors' net sales fall 3.5 pct
August 2, 2016 / 10:42 AM / a year ago

MillerCoors' net sales fall 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. joint venture between brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc, reported a 3.5 percent drop in net sales, hurt by lower demand for its cheaper brands such as Milwaukee's Best, Keystone and Miller High Life.

Net income attributable to MillerCoors fell to $429.5 million in the second quarter ended June 30, from $487.2 million a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell to $2.13 billion from $2.20 billion.

Molson Coors is set to buy SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors venture for $12 billion following SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over $100 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

