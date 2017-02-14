BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a 4.2 percent fall in quarterly sales, due to a strong dollar and weak demand for its Coors Light beer, its highest-selling product.
The company's net sales on a pro-forma basis fell to $2.47 billion from $2.58 billion.
On a pro-forma basis, the company reported a net loss of $608.6 million, or $2.83 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $6.1 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a charge of $521.1 million, primarily driven by impairment charges recorded for the Molson brands in Canada during the quarter.
Molson Coors bought beer giant SABMiller's stake in the MillerCoors joint venture for $12 billion in October last year, following SABMiller's agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev for over $100 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.