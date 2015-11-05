FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MillerCoors net sales fall 3.4 pct
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

MillerCoors net sales fall 3.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. joint venture of brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc , reported a 3.4 percent drop in net sales, hurt by lower demand for its Coors Light beer.

Net income attributable to MillerCoors fell to $316.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $376.5 million a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $2.00 billion from $2.07 billion.

Molson Coors is widely anticipated to make a bid for SABMiller’s stake in the MillerCoors venture, following SABMiller’s agreement to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev . (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
