FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MillerCoors profit jumps 8 pct on higher import brand sales
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

MillerCoors profit jumps 8 pct on higher import brand sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. operations of Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by strong sales of its highest-priced brands.

Molson Coors owns 42 percent and SABMiller owns the rest of the business, whose “above premium” brands include Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy and Blue Moon Belgian White.

Net income attributable to MillerCoors rose to $376.5 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $348.8 million a year earlier.

Net sales rose marginally to $2.07 billion from $2.05 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.