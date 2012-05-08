Molson Coors profit tops estimates; sales miss

* Q1 EPS ex-items 47 cents vs Street’s 42 cents

* Sales rise 0.1 pct to $691.4 mln, misses estimates

May 8 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co reported a better-than-expected first quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by price increases.

The maker of Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon beers said net income was $79.4 million, or 44 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $82.6 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 47 cents a share, beating the analysts’ average estimate of 42 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 0.1 percent to $691.4 million, while analysts expected $703.8 million.