FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Molson Coors first-quarter profit falls 55 percent
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Molson Coors first-quarter profit falls 55 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reporting period in headline to first-quarter from second-quarter)

May 7 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co, the maker of Carling, Blue Moon and Coors Light beers, reported a 55 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by primarily acquisition-related costs.

First-quarter profit attributable to the company fell to $35.6 million, or 20 cents per share, from $79.5 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent to $828.5 million. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.