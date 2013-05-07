CORRECTED-Molson Coors first-quarter profit falls 55 percent

(Corrects reporting period in headline to first-quarter from second-quarter)

May 7 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co, the maker of Carling, Blue Moon and Coors Light beers, reported a 55 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by primarily acquisition-related costs.

First-quarter profit attributable to the company fell to $35.6 million, or 20 cents per share, from $79.5 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share.

Revenue rose 19.8 percent to $828.5 million.