MillerCoors sales fall as demand drops for Coors Light beer

May 7 (Reuters) - MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. operations of brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co and SABMiller Plc , reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly net sales, hurt by lower demand for its Coors Light beer and some of its more expensive beer brands.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $304.6 million in the first quarter ended March 31 from $291.2 million a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $1.77 billion from $1.79 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)