Molycorp gets approval from U.S. bankruptcy court for interim financing
July 3, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Molycorp gets approval from U.S. bankruptcy court for interim financing

Rosmi Shaji

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc said it received U.S. bankruptcy court approval for interim financing of $22 million to support its operations.

At the company’s first bankruptcy hearing on June 26, the court denied the company’s loan request of $44 million.

On June 25, the only U.S. supplier of rare earths filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its subsidiaries in North America, to restructure $1.7 billion of debt in its U.S. and Canadian operations.

The court has approved the $22 million financing only on an interim basis, and has scheduled a final hearing on the debtor-in-possession financing for July 20, 2015, Molycorp said on Thursday.

Molycorp, whose shares have plunged about 97 percent in the past 12 months, said it now has the funds to continue operations and move forward to pay its suppliers as approved by the court.

The facility would continue to run in a controlled way until the final hearing, the Greenwood, Colorado-based company said in a statement.

The company, which listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion in the Delaware bankruptcy court, had warned in March that it might not be able to stay afloat if its debt restructuring effort failed.

Rare earths are useful in a range of products from smartphones to military jet engines to hybrid vehicles. China controls roughly 90 percent of the world’s supply of rare earths.

Molycorp is advised by the investment banking unit of Miller Buckfire & Co.

The company is financially advised by AlixPartners, LLP; while Jones Day and Young, Conaway, Stargatt & Taylor LLP act as legal counsel in the process.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
