FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Rare earths miner Molycorp files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Rare earths miner Molycorp files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 3rd paragraph to say company is based in Greenwood, Colorado, not Birmingham, Alabama)

June 25 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday along with its North American subsidiaries to restructure $1.7 billion of debt in its U.S. and Canadian operations.

Molycorp has also obtained agreement for up to $225 million in new debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, it said in a statement.

The Greenwood, Colorado-based company listed assets and liabilities of more than $1 billion in its petition in the Delaware bankruptcy court.

The company’s operations outside of North America, with the exception of non-operating companies in Luxembourg and Barbados, are excluded from the filings. Molycorp Rare Metals (Oklahoma) LLC is also excluded from the filings.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-11357. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.