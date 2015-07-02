Molycorp gets approval from U.S. bankruptcy court for interim financing

July 2 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc said it received U.S. bankruptcy court approval for interim financing of $22 million to support its operations.

On June 25, the only U.S. supplier of rare earths filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its subsidiaries in North America, to restructure $1.7 billion of debt in its U.S. and Canadian operations.

The court approved the financing only on an interim basis, and has scheduled a final hearing regarding the debtor-in-possession financing for July 20, 2015, Molycorp said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)