Molycorp gets approval from U.S. bankruptcy court for interim financing
July 2, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Molycorp gets approval from U.S. bankruptcy court for interim financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc said it received U.S. bankruptcy court approval for interim financing of $22 million to support its operations.

On June 25, the only U.S. supplier of rare earths filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its subsidiaries in North America, to restructure $1.7 billion of debt in its U.S. and Canadian operations.

The court approved the financing only on an interim basis, and has scheduled a final hearing regarding the debtor-in-possession financing for July 20, 2015, Molycorp said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

