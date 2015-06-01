Miner Molycorp misses $32.5 mln interest payment, shares plunge

June 1 (Reuters) - Miner Molycorp Inc said it missed a $32.5 million interest payment on its senior secured notes, sending the company’s shares down about 21 percent in premarket trading.

Molycorp has a 30-day grace period to make the payment, after which it would be considered in default, the company said on Monday.

Molycorp, which posted its thirteenth consecutive quarterly loss last month, had warned its annual report in March that it might not have enough money to stay afloat if its debt restructuring efforts failed.

Missing the loan repayment deadline could lead to Molycorp filing for bankruptcy by the end of the month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1M1FtBV)