FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Molycorp falls to loss on rare earth prices, costs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

Molycorp falls to loss on rare earth prices, costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rare earth miner Molycorp Inc fell to a loss on Thursday on lower rare earth prices and transition costs related to new processing facilities at its Mountain Pass mine in California.

The Colorado-based company posted a loss of $67.6 million, or 71 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a profit of $47.8 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, Molycorp’s loss was 3 cents a share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $104.6 million on added volumes gained through its takeover of Neo Material Technologies. The average realized price per kilogram of rare earth material fell to $52 a kilogram in the second quarter, down from $81 in the year-before quarter.

Molycorp said the expansion and modernization at Mountain Pass is on track to ramp up to 19,050 tonnes a year of rare earth products in the fourth quarter. The project will have the capacity to increase production up to 40,000 tonnes a year, based on demand, by the end of the year.

Molycorp closed its $1.3 billion takeover of Neo, now known as Molycorp Canada, in the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.