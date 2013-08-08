FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Molycorp loss widens as rare earths prices slide
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 8:27 PM / in 4 years

Molycorp loss widens as rare earths prices slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. rare earths company Molycorp Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday even as revenue rose, as sales prices dropped sharply.

Molycorp’s loss attributable to common shareholders was $74.0 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a loss of $70.5 million, or 71 cents, a year earlier, when the company had fewer shares outstanding.

Excluding costs associated with its expansion and other items, the loss widened to $60.9 million, or 36 cents a share, from $3.0 million, or 3 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $136.9 million from $104.6 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.