May 7 (Reuters) - Rare earth miner Molycorp Inc reported a wider first-quarter loss on Wednesday as its revenue fell.

The net loss widened to $86.0 million, or 40 cents a share, from $38.2 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $118.5 million from $145.4 million. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Richard Chang)