Rare earths miner Molycorp reports bigger quarterly loss
May 7, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Rare earths miner Molycorp reports bigger quarterly loss

May 7 (Reuters) - Molycorp Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by inventory writedowns and lower prices for the rare earths that it mines.

The company’s first-quarter loss attributable to shareholders widened to $102.3 million, or 42 cents per share, from $86.1 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Greenwood, Colorado-based company’s revenue fell more than 10 percent to $106.4 million in the quarter ended March 31. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

