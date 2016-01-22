FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rules securities lawsuit against Molycorp can proceed
#Westlaw News
January 22, 2016 / 11:28 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rules securities lawsuit against Molycorp can proceed

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Officers and directors of bankrupt rare earth miner Molycorp Inc must face a securities fraud class action accusing them of misleading investors who lost hundreds of millions of dollars on the company’s shares, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore in Denver also said investors could pursue negligence claims against Morgan Stanley & Co, JPMorgan Securities and other underwriters for two Molycorp share offerings that raised about $1.57 billion in 2011.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K1M6ro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
