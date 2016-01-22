Judge rules securities lawsuit against Molycorp can proceed

Officers and directors of bankrupt rare earth miner Molycorp Inc must face a securities fraud class action accusing them of misleading investors who lost hundreds of millions of dollars on the company’s shares, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore in Denver also said investors could pursue negligence claims against Morgan Stanley & Co, JPMorgan Securities and other underwriters for two Molycorp share offerings that raised about $1.57 billion in 2011.

