Momenta's Humira biosimilar succeeds in key psoriasis study

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech company Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's top-selling autoimmune drug, Humira, met the main goal in a late-stage trial involving patients with a form of psoriasis.

As it is not possible to produce exact copies of biotech drugs made from living cells, the cheaper versions - referred to as biosimilars rather than generics - are intended to save costs compared to more expensive biologic medicines.

Humira, considered the world's biggest-selling medicine, generates $15 billion in annual sales and treats rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and psoriasis. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)