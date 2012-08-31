Momentive Performance Materials withdraws IPO

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals manufacturer Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC filed with regulators to withdraw its proposed initial public offering of common stock.

The company, which focuses on production of thermosetting resins, silicones and silicone derivatives, had in April last year filed to raise up to $862.5 million in its offering.

Momentive did not mention a specific reason behind its decision to pull the IPO in the registration statement filed on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.