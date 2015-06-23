FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Momo chat app firm says CEO offers buyout
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

China's Momo chat app firm says CEO offers buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese mobile chat app company Momo Inc said Chief Executive Yan Tang and three investment firms had proposed taking the company private for $3.6 billion.

The offer for $18.90 per American depositary share represents a premium of 20.5 pct to Momo’s Monday closing price.

The deal value was calculated by Reuters based on 377.8 million outstanding shares as of March 31. Each ADS has two shares.

The investment firms are Matrix Partners China II Hong Kong Ltd, Sequoia Capital China Investment Management LP and Huatai Ruilian Fund Management Co Ltd. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

