Social networking service Momo files for IPO

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Momo Inc, a mobile-based social networking platform, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering of its American Depositary Shares.

The China-based company listed Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and JP Morgan Securities among underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1136zXV)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)