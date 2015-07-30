FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monaco plans 1-bln-euro platform to expand territory over sea
July 30, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Monaco plans 1-bln-euro platform to expand territory over sea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MONACO, July 30 (Reuters) - The tiny principality of Monaco plans to expand its territory further into the sea by building a six-hectare (15-acre) neighbourhood over a one-billion euro platform to be built by France’s Bouygues over the next ten years.

Monaco, the principality best known for its royal family and casino by the French Riviera, currently has a surface of 485 acres, of which nearly 100 were recovered from the sea over the past few decades.

It signed on Thursday a concession deal with a consortium comprising Bouygues, local real estate mogul J.B Pastor et fils and four architects.

The consortium will be in charge of financing, building and commercialising it.

The overall project will cost a total 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) and including putting a platform over eighteen, 26-meter high concrete caissons that will weigh 10,000 each.

The new area will include businesses, luxury villas, a parking, a park and a port. The project will be environmentally- friendly, Monaco state minister Michel Rocher said. ($1 = 0.9154 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Galante; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John)

