FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UK airline Monarch on track to meet 2016 earnings forecast
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 16, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 8 months ago

UK airline Monarch on track to meet 2016 earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British airline Monarch confirmed its forecast for annual earnings, after what it called a challenging year during which its majority shareholder had to provide it with a 165 million pound ($205 million) lifeline.

Monarch said that it expected core earnings (EBITDA) to come in at 48 million pounds for the 12-months ended Oct. 31 2016, down by over a third from last year after security concerns affected travel demand for destinations like Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey.

For summer next year, when Monarch makes most of its profit, the company said that flight-only bookings were up 10 percent, with holiday bookings up 40 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 0.8046 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.