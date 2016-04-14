FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greybull hires bank to look at options for Monarch Airlines
April 14, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Greybull hires bank to look at options for Monarch Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Investment firm Greybull Capital said it had appointed bankers to examine options for Monarch Airlines, but a sale of the European holiday carrier was not on the cards.

Greybull, which made headlines in Britain earlier this week when it agreed to buy a steel plant from Tata Steel, bought Monarch 18 months ago and has led a turnaround of the airline.

“In order to review relevant options thoroughly, Monarch has sought the assistance of Deutsche Bank who will look at both inbound and outbound opportunities,” a spokesman for Greybull said.

“We confirm there is no sale process.”

Sky News reported on Thursday that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group had opened talks about taking a minority stake in the airline.

HNA, which is one of China’s top-four aviation companies, with a fleet of more than 820 aircraft, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
