FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monarch Airlines boss says eyeing acquisitions, not for sale
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 28, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Monarch Airlines boss says eyeing acquisitions, not for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Monarch Airlines, the British airline owned by investment firm Greybull Capital, is considering acquisitions, its boss said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Andrew Swaffield told an industry audience the airline had also received interest from possible suitors but was not for sale.

“We’ve got our eyes open on potential acquisitions that we might be able to make ourselves with Greybull’s support and we haven’t denied the fact that there has been interest in us from potential acquirers,” he said.

“But the ‘for sale’ sign is not up and as far as we’re concerned our focus is on delivering a successful and sustainable profitable business.”

Earlier this month Greybull appointed bankers to examine options for the airline.

There were also media reports that easyjet was considering a bid for Monarch and that Monarch was itself eyeing bid targets including Air Berlin, TuiFly and Thomas Cook Airlines. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.