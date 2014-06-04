FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Monash IVF $280 mln float will close oversubscribed - Source
June 4, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Australia's Monash IVF $280 mln float will close oversubscribed - Source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Australian private equity firm Ironbridge will proceed with a sharemarket float of Monash IVF Group worth up to A$300 million ($277.55 million) after investors offered to buy the stock within the target price range, a source said on Wednesday.

Investors agreed to pay A$1.80 per share for a two-thirds stake in the Melbourne-based fertility company, within the target range of A$1.65 to A$1.95, said the source who was working on the deal but not authorised to comment publicly.

The final price will be between A$1.80 and A$1.90, the source said.

Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Paul Tait

