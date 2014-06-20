Carlyle sells 7.13 stake in Moncler for 215 million euros

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group has sold its 7.13 percent stake in Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler for 215 million euros ($293 million), the global asset manager said on Friday.

Carlyle, which held its Moncler holding through CEP III Participations, sold the shares at 12.04 euros each, a 0.5 percent discount compared to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

By 0733 GMT shares in Moncler lost 1.8 percent at 11.88 euros each, against a 0.4 percent fall in Italy’s FTSE MIB stock index. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)