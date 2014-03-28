Moncler to pay dividend of 0.10 euros per share

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler said on Friday it would pay a dividend of 0.10 of a euro per share out of its 2013 results for an overall amount of 25 million euros ($34 million).

The company, founded as a skiwear maker in the French Alps in 1952, released its 2013 results in February without disclosing the dividend.

Sales and profit grew at double-digit rates last year, supporting the growth prospects that drew strong demand for its December listing. ($1 = 0.7271 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jan Paschal)