REFILE-Moncler denies geese mistreatment after TV programme allegations

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italian luxury quilted coat maker Moncler denied on Monday allegations of animal mistreatment after a television programme accused down jacket makers of using inhumane methods in plucking geese.

Moncler said in statement it only used down from suppliers who were bound by contract to respect the welfare of animals after TV footage showed geese in Hungary being plucked in a way that left many of them badly injured.

Moncler, whose shares fell 4 on Monday due to the bad publicity from the show broadcast on state television RAI, said its down suppliers were located in Italy, France and North America.

“The company has given its lawyers a mandate to protect its rights,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)