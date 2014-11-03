FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Moncler denies geese mistreatment after TV programme allegations
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 3, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Moncler denies geese mistreatment after TV programme allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “denied” in first paragraph)

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italian luxury quilted coat maker Moncler denied on Monday allegations of animal mistreatment after a television programme accused down jacket makers of using inhumane methods in plucking geese.

Moncler said in statement it only used down from suppliers who were bound by contract to respect the welfare of animals after TV footage showed geese in Hungary being plucked in a way that left many of them badly injured.

Moncler, whose shares fell 4 on Monday due to the bad publicity from the show broadcast on state television RAI, said its down suppliers were located in Italy, France and North America.

“The company has given its lawyers a mandate to protect its rights,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.