Moncler over-allotment option boosts IPO proceeds to 784 mln euros
December 18, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

Moncler over-allotment option boosts IPO proceeds to 784 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Luxury jacket maker Moncler’s shareholders will raise around 784 million euros ($1.08 billion) in total from the biggest initial public offering in Italy since 2010 after an extra portion of shares was sold on Wednesday.

Moncler sold shares on Dec. 11, earning 681 million euros for shareholders headed by French investment firm Eurazeo , alongside and private equity group Carlyle.

The “greenshoe” over-allotment option, worth a further 15 percent of the shares sold last week, was exercised by arranging banks Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Mediobanca.

Around 31 percent of Moncler is now publicly traded on Milan’s bourse. Trading volumes on Wednesday, the third day of trading, remained above 34,000.

The shares closed 2.5 percent higher on Wednesday, at 14.50 euros, having soared 47 percent after Monday’s debut.

