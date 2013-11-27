Moncler IPO order book covered throughout price range - sources

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian skiwear maker Moncler’s initial public offering is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 8.75-10.2 ($11.87-13.83) euros per share, two market sources said on Wednesday.

Moncler’s owners are seeking to raise as much as 785 million euros in a public share sale which values the company at around 2.2-2.55 billion euros and could increase if the company’s two main shareholders decide to exercise a “greenshoe” overallotment option.