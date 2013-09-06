CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Moncler to list 25 pct or more by early 2014- adviser

(Corrects first name of banker in second paragraph)

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 (Reuters) - Luxury down jacket maker Moncler will list 25 percent or slightly more on Milan’s stock exchange by the end of 2013 or early 2014, an adviser to the transaction told Reuters on Friday.

The share sale will not involve a capital increase, banker Claudio Costamagna, who is acting as adviser on the deal, said on the sidelines of a conference in the northern Italian town of Cernobbio.

“There is no need for a capital increase, the funds will sell (their stakes),” said Costamagna, a well-known Italian mergers and acquisitions banker who runs his own corporate advisory firm.

Sources have told Reuters that Moncler president Remo Ruffini will not sell his 32 percent stake in the listing, which is expected to involve around 30 percent of the company, valuing it around 2 billion euros ($2.62 billion).

Costamagna said the exact amount of the company to be sold would depend on whether a greenshoe - the option to sell more shares than originally planned, to meet demand - would be exercised.

Moncler originally planned to list on the Milan bourse in June 2011, but opted instead to sell a 45 percent stake to French investment group Eurazeo, side-stepping a shaky European equity market.

“The operation is going ahead, the listing is confirmed for towards the end of the year or beginning of 2014, then we’ll have to see how the market is,” said Costamagna.

Costamagna did not specify how much the deal would be worth, saying only that the company was doing very well. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni and Jane Merriman)