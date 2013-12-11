FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Moncler set to sell shares at 10.20 euros each - source
December 11, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Moncler set to sell shares at 10.20 euros each - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ski jacket maker Moncler is set to price its public share offer at 10.20 euros ($14.05) per share after receiving orders worth around 30 times the stock on offer, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

“With these numbers it seems to be taken for granted the pricing will be at the top of the range,” the source said. The 8.75-10.20 euros price range was set two weeks ago.

The Italian maker of shiny quilted jackets closed order books in the early hours of Wednesday morning for a listing of at least 27 percent, which values the company at up to 2.55 billion euros.

Pricing at the top of the range means the sale would be worth at least 681 million euros, based on term sheets for the deal.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Isla Binnie

