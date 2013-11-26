FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moncler sets IPO price range at 8.75-10.20 euros per share
November 26, 2013 / 8:15 PM / 4 years ago

Moncler sets IPO price range at 8.75-10.20 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian skiwear company Moncler IPO-MON.MI said on Tuesday it had received approval for its share listing from Italy’s market regulator and set an indicative price range of 8.75-10.20 euros ($11.87-13.83).

The goosedown jacket maker can now distribute a prospectus for potential investors in the deal, which will sell around 30 percent of Moncler in the second luxury listing in Milan this year after notebook maker Moleskine.

Following the usual timetable for market listings, Moncler is now likely to make its stock exchange debut in around two weeks’ time.

The company aimed at a public listing in 2011, but opted instead to sell a 45 percent stake to French investment group Eurazeo. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

