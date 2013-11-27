FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moncler IPO to raise up to 785 mln euros - term sheets
November 27, 2013 / 7:54 AM / 4 years ago

Moncler IPO to raise up to 785 mln euros - term sheets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian skiwear maker Moncler IPO-MON.MI aims to raise at least 585-681 million euros ($793-$923 million) through a public share offer which is expected to start trading in Milan on Dec. 16, three term sheets for the deal showed on Wednesday.

The goosedown jacket maker could raise 672-785 million euros if it receives strong interest in the deal and decides to sell more shares through a greenshoe option.

Moncler will start taking orders for the shares on Nov. 27 with a price range announced late on Tuesday of 8.75-10.2 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

