FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moncler tops forecasts with 69 pct rise in Q1 net profit
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 12, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

Moncler tops forecasts with 69 pct rise in Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler beat expectations with a 38 percent rise in first-quarter revenues helped by strong performances in North America, Greater China and Japan.

At constant exchange rates, revenues rose 30 percent to 201 million euros ($226 million). That compares with an average estimate of 177 million euros in a consensus of six analysts compiled by Reuters.

Moncler, which is rapidly expanding its direct store network, said sales at shops opened at least 12 months ago rose 25 percent in the first quarter.

Retail sales, which account for two thirds of the total, soared 69 percent, while wholesale sales declined 1 percent.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 65.7 million euros from 45 million euros a month ago.

Net profit stood at 39.6 million euros compared with an average forecast of 29.2 million euros, up 69 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.