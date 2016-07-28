FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Moncler main owner brings in new investors to grow footprint
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 28, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Moncler main owner brings in new investors to grow footprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - The main shareholder of Italy's Moncler said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with two long-term investors to grow the footprint of the luxury outerwear maker.

Ruffini Partecipazioni, which currently owns 32 percent of Moncler, said it would place its stake in the group in a new company (newco) that it would fully own in a first stage.

Singapore-based Temasek and Juan Carlos Torres, a shareholder and Chairman of travel retail group Dufry, would then buy a 24.4 percent stake in the newco.

Clubsette, an investment vehicle owned by Tamburi Investment Partners and which owns 14 percent of Ruffini Partecipazioni, will exchange it for a 5.1 percent direct holding in Moncler, the statement said.

At the end of the operation the newco will own 26.8 percent of Moncler and Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler, will remain the single largest and controlling shareholder, it said.

By 0718 GMT shares in Moncler fell 4 percent. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.