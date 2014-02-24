FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moncler says 2013 sales rise to 580.6 mln euros
February 24, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Moncler says 2013 sales rise to 580.6 mln euros

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler said on Monday sales rose 19 percent at current exchange rates to 580.6 million euros ($796.9 million) in 2013, driven by growth in all the markets where it operates.

Moncler, founded as a ski jacket maker in the French Alps in 1952, said its retail sales outpaced its wholesale revenue in the period, and like-for-like sales at its own stores rose 14 percent.

Net profit hit 92.1 million euros, taking into account the costs of the company’s listing carried out in December. ($1 = 0.7285 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)

