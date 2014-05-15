Moncler says Q1 revenues rise 16 percent

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler said on Thursday first-quarter revenue rose 16 percent to 145.4 million euros ($199.4 million), boosted by rising sales in Asia and Europe outside Italy.

The company founded as a skiwear maker in the French Alps in 1952 said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the period totalled 45 million euros.

Analysts had expected Moncler to post first quarter revenue of 142.4 million euros and EBITDA of 43.6 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)