FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy's Moncler sales rise 17 percent in first half driven by Asia
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 27, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Italy's Moncler sales rise 17 percent in first half driven by Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler reported on Wednesday a stronger-than-expected 17 percent rise in first half revenues boosted by strong growth in mainland China and Japan.

Moncler said revenues came in at 346.5 million euros in the first six months of the year, slightly above a Thomson Reuters estimate of 343 million euros. Currencies had a neutral effect.

Sales in Asia, which accounted for more than one third of the total, grew 30 percent in the period.

Retail sales were up 22 per cent from January-June last year with sales at shops opened for more than a year up 5 percent.

Chairman and Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said in a statement on Wednesday he was confident that "results will again increase in 2016" despite the dampened outlook for luxury brands worldwide.

He added the group would open shops in Seoul and New York by the end of the year. The luxury down maker counted 179 directly-owned boutiques at the end of June, six more than at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.