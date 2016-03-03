UPDATE 1-Moncler 2015 core profit up 29 pct, sales growth slows

(adds detail)

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - Moncler saw a revenue rise of 19 percent at constant exchange rates last year but sales growth slowed in the last few months due to an unusually mild winter in the United States and a drop in tourist flows that affected spending.

Comparable store sales were up 6 percent, against a growth rate of 13 percent in the first nine months of the year and of 22 percent in January-June, the Milan-listed luxury down jacket maker said.

Looking forward, Moncler did not want to give a forecast but said it would be happy with “mid-single digit” growth.

The company’s sales in its own shops rose 33 percent at constant exchange rates last year but fell 5 percent among wholesalers.

It said it planned to continue investing in opening shops and diversifying its product range, moves that could impact its margins going forward but it did not provide details.

Moncler Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel told analysts during a conference call: “We don’t know how much like-for-like sales are going to grow this year, but as we always say, we would be happy with a mid-single-digit growth, that’s what we always use to plan our business.”

Moncler’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 300 million euros, slightly higher than the market’s consensus provided by the company of 294 million euros.

The 29 percent full-year increase in core profit compares with a 53 percent increase in the first half of 2015.

Sales rose 27 percent to 880.4 million euros ($963.60 million), above expectations of 868 million euros.

The luxury goods market is going through a sustained slowdown, driven by weaker demand from Chinese consumers, while record low oil prices have dented the purchasing power of shoppers from Russia and the Middle East.

The fear of more violence after the Nov. 13 Paris attacks has also had a dampening effect on tourist flows in big European cities where many luxury goods purchases are made. ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Adrian Croft)