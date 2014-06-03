FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Mondadori to appoint Oddone Pozzi as new CFO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
June 3, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Mondadori to appoint Oddone Pozzi as new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest books and magazines publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore will appoint Oddone Pozzi as its new chief financial officer, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The new CFO of Mondadori will be Oddone Pozzi,” one of the sources said.

Mondadori, which publishes the Panorama news weekly and the Grazia women magazine, declined to comment.

Pozzi, who is currently co-CEO of Italian toy company Giochi Preziosi, will replace Carlo Maria Vismara who resigned in March after nine years in the job citing personal and family reasons.

The change comes at a time when the publisher, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest, is cutting costs to help relaunch its business, hit by a deep recession and competition from online publications.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.